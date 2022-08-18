Country Club Bank GFN Invests $6.24 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,668,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 4,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

