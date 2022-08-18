Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,000. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

