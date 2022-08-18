Cowen Boosts SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $15.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

