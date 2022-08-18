Cowen Cuts Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Price Target to $8.00

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

Starry Group Stock Performance

NYSE STRY opened at $2.79 on Monday. Starry Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91.

Insider Activity at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 907,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

