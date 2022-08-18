Cowen Raises Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $5.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 3,218,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 641,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 219,762 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 111,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

