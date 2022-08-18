Cowen Raises Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $5.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $10.59.
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
