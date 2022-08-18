Cowen Trims AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price to $36.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.38.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

