Cowen Trims DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price to $37.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.08.

DXC opened at $25.92 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

