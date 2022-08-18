Cowen Trims Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Target Price to $5.50

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRTX. Cowen lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $524.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145,884 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 249,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

