Cowen Trims Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Target Price to $5.00

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owlet has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owlet by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,939 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owlet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,618,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owlet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

