Cowen Trims Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Target Price to $5.00

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Owlet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owlet has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
