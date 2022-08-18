Cowen Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.61.

PLUG stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

