CREDIT Price Reaches $0.0001 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $132,408.89 and $856.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

