Credit Suisse Group Raises FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Price Target to $16.00

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE FREY opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

