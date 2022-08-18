Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Director Purchases $567,000.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) Director Karen Jo Simon purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

