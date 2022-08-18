Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to $15.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 313.22% from the company’s previous close.

CRLBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Cresco Labs stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $980.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.71 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 37.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

