Critical Contrast: Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.41 million ($1.01) -0.85 Inventiva $4.96 million 41.28 -$58.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Inventiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuBase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inventiva.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -78.30% -63.26% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and Inventiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inventiva 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 893.57%. Inventiva has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 738.32%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than Inventiva.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics beats Inventiva on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL enabled anti-gene for Huntington's disease; NT0200, a PATrOL enabled anti-gene for myotonic dystrophy type 1; NT0300, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic treatment to target the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Inventiva

(Get Rating)

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.