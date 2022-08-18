Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.84. 4,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

