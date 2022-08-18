Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Crown Crafts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

CRWS opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Crafts stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.86% of Crown Crafts worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

