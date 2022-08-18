Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Crown Crafts stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Crafts stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Crown Crafts worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Stories

