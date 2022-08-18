Crust Network Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003746 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $597,531.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

