CryptoArt.Ai Price Hits $0.0149 (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a market capitalization of $185,647.22 and $198,322.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,358.60 or 1.00056136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00027525 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001374 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

