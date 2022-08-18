CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.3 %

CLF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 152,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,511,706. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

