CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.37. 15,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.