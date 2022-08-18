CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,400 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Loews comprises about 1.6% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 5,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

