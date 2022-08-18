CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $829,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Quanta Services makes up about 2.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $327,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Quanta Services by 57.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 89.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Price Performance

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $144.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $146.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

