CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 541,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,101,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

