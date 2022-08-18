CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 3.7 %

AFRM stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 211,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.