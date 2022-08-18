CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160,385 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 16,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,481. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

