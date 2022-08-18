CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $216.15. 63,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,855. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average of $202.56.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

