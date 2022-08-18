CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.70. 12,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

