CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

