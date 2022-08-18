CUBE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.27 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $42.27 million and $482,912.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUBE alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

About CUBE

ITAMCUBE is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.