CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $50.74 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

