CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CUBE opened at $50.74 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

