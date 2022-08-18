CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.
CubeSmart Stock Up 0.5 %
CUBE opened at $50.74 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
