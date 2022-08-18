CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.50. The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 108,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 103,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

