Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 1,745 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 21,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,165.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 734.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 286,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,383,000 after acquiring an additional 252,498 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

