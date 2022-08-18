Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,200 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,591,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,629,000 after purchasing an additional 807,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

