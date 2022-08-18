Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 300 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

NYSE TFII opened at $103.44 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

