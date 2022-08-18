Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys New Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

CGI Stock Down 1.6 %

CGI Company Profile

GIB stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

