Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $815,000 Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIL opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

