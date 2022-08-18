Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33. The company has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.