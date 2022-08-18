Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

