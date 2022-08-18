Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 34.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 36.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 408,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 109,354 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

BKI stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

