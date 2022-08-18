Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $58,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

AMP stock opened at $288.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

