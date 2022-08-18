Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CMI opened at $230.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.69. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cummins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.