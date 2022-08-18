Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURLF. Cowen lowered their target price on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Curaleaf Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

