Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.