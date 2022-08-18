CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,960,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

