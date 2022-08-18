Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Cyren Price Performance

CYRN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 148.55% and a negative net margin of 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

Cyren Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at $426,000.

(Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.