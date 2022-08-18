DA Davidson Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $70.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE LPX opened at $59.08 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22.
Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.