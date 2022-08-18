DA Davidson Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $70.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $59.08 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.