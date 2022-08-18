Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CEO Rainer Blair Sells 25,000 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DHR opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day moving average is $269.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

